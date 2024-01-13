South Africa's Intelligence Bill Raises Concerns

In 1994, South Africa replaced its apartheid-era intelligence apparatus with a new one aimed at serving the country's new democratic dispensation. However, the regime of former president Jacob Zuma deviated from this path and used the intelligence services to serve his political and allegedly corrupt ends. Now the country is taking steps to remedy the situation, but some of the proposals in the bill risk replacing the old abuses with new ones.





