South Africa's legal battle with Israel at ICJ ends as lawyers respond to genocide claims

South Africa’s high-profile legal battle with Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague ends Friday, as Israel’s lawyers respond to claims of genocidal intent in Gaza. In its 84-page filing, South Africa on Thursday laid out its case with details of what it alleged were evidence of “grave violence and genocidal acts” committed by Israel in Gaza Strip since the 7 October deadly attack on Israel by Hamas.

In response, Israel’s lawyers dismissed those allegations, arguing that Israel’s actions in Gaza are in a proportionate manner and in accordance with international humanitarian law





