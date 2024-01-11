Supporters gather outside court as South Africa presents case against Israel at ICJ

About 100 people gathered outside the Western Cape High Court on Thursday to express support for South Africa’s legal team at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands. The application asks the court to find that there is prima facie evidence that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and to order a ceasefire and take other measures to prevent genocide from being committed. The South Africans presented their case on Thursday and Israel will respond on Friday.





