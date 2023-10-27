Ramaphosa arrives in water-plagued Emfuleni for service delivery oversight visit

SEBOKENG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday at the Sebokeng Waste Water treatment plant in Emfuleni on Friday, leading a service delivery oversight visit.

Ramaphosa was set to assess progress made by the Water and Sanitation Department to improve water infrastructure and crucial pipelines. The plant has been undergoing upgrades that the government previously announced would cost R11 billion.

Nearby residents have been frustrated about the plant for years, saying sewage leaks from the facility are polluting communities. The president tours the plant - which has been receiving upgrades amid water quality concerns in Emfuleni. pic.twitter.com/4P51ase9Sk headtopics.com

' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 27, 2023 Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu said the government remains committed to addressing water issues in the area. "In Sebokeng and other areas, there are about 24 contractors who are replacing pipes, digging and pitting new pipes."

