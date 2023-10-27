Dimension Data to be renamed NTT Data

the company’s founding, the storied South African IT brand Dimension Data will cease to exist from next year.

The name change comes with NTT’s decision to merge NTT Ltd and NTT Data to form a new global IT service provider called simply NTT Data. The new company will be headed by Abhijit Dubey, current CEO of NTT Ltd.Dimension Data has already begun the rebranding exercise, which will take some time to complete given the complexities involved.

In 2019, NTT launched NTT Ltd following the merger of NTT Communications, Dimension Data and NTT Security into a new, US11-billion business at the time. He did say, however, without disclosing numbers, that the business is seeing good performances in areas of the market it has targeted for growth. Cloud services, especially around Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, are among the areas doing well, he said.He said the decision to merge NTT Ltd and NTT Data and to do away with the Dimension Data brand will be good for both staff and clients. headtopics.com

“NTT Data brings a lot of vertical expertise to the table. There will be more ‘vertical’ focus. We have several pre-built offers that could fit into those verticals. It gives us an opportunity to have different conversations with clients. And overall, it’s really going to give us the full-stack capability that we can take to market, from consulting to the delivery of services.”

