The South African government and pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson (J&J) have agreed to a lower price for bedaquiline, a medicine used to treat drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB) in South Africa.

Instead, about the same time that J&J made this announcement, the National Health Department agreed to pay J&J R5,500 for the drug. This week the department sent out a circular indicating that it will be paying R3,148 for bedaquiline.

Candice Sehome, Access Campaign Advocacy Advisor for Medicines Sans Frontiere (MSF), told _GroundUp _that the “momentous” cost saving is a “big achievement”. Sehome says it is a sign that the global campaign to ensure accessible and affordable treatment for TB is yielding results. headtopics.com

Fatima Hassan, director of the Health Justice Initiative, says that while the price drop is a victory, it is important to ensure that this does not happen again. This amounts to “evergreening”, says Hassan. Evergreening, as explained in this article in The Conversation, “is achieved by seeking extra patents on variations of the original drug – new forms of release, new dosages, new combinations or variations, or new forms”.

