RWC: Mzansi Reminds Cyril Ramaphosa of Public Holiday Ahead of Springboks and All Blacks Final

Mzansi is flooding Cyril Ramaphosa's online profiles with reminders of the public holiday he promised should Springboks win the RWC final

South Africans are eagerly waiting for Saturday, 28 October to arrive as they rally behind the Boks hoping they defeat the All BlacksSouth Africans are sending Cyril Ramaphosa reminders of his promise to make 29 October a public holiday should the Springboks win against the All Blacks at the RWC. Images: CyrilRamaphosa, bokrugbyCyril Ramaphosa made a promise to South Africans that Sunday, 29 October will be made a public holiday should the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup final.

A few days ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared that Sunday, 29 October will be a public holiday should the Boks win.

The media personality sent a stern warning to the All Blacks ahead of their clash with the Boks, following the New Zealand team's attempt at intimidating the Springboks:The Boks player has been at the centre of scrutiny regarding the alleged racial slur he made toward Curry but has had the support of South Africans throughout the investigation.

