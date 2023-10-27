Coconut Kelz on Boks final, Tom Curry, Ramaphosa, more [watch]

Coconut Kelz – real name Lesego Tlhabi had her social media followers in stitches with her hard-hitting satire regarding the Springboks final, England’s Tom Curry’s racial slur allegations, and the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as seen in her X (social media formally known as Twitter) post on Thursday, 26 October., she pulls off all the stops when taking a deep look into the most trending topics in the country.

She has since linked Curry to the likes of Dr Nandipha Magudumana who is often accused by netizens of playing the victim. This comes after the English flanker accused Mbonambi of having called him a “white c***” during the semi-finals last weekend. The Springbok player has since been cleared by World Rugby after an inquiry into the matter was opened.“Just a young catch-up before the final. Uit de blou van onse collective hemel, there goes the British causing k*k.

“This is exciting times… We are all on the same side for the first time since that week we thought Cyril was one of the good guys. This is the moment when they say rainbow nation dream,” she added.Load shedding is on pause ahead of the Rugby World Cup final, meaning South Africans will be able to watch the Springboks go against New Zealand uninterrupted on Saturday, 28 October, headtopics.com

“Load shedding will remain suspended until 16:00 on Sunday. Eskom will continue to monitor the power system and publish the week ahead outlook on Sunday,” Eskom’s Operations and Maintenance Manager, Daphne Mokoena was quoted as saying.

“Anyway, load shedding and racism are only suspended for a few more days, and then just like with Eskom, it’s back to cursing the darkness Monday morning,” Coconut Kelz speculated.She then had a ‘lovely’ message for the Springboks and pleaded with them to perform at their best in their first half final. Last week’s game against England had Springboks fans sharing a few tears and experiencing high-levels of anxiety before they turned the game around in the last few moments. headtopics.com

