Ramaphosa actively involved in talks to end Israel-Palestine conflict

CAPE TOWN - Presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya said the president was actively involved in peace talks to end the war in Gaza.More than 7,000 people, including children, have been killed since Hamas launched an attack on Israel earlier in October.

Magwenya said President Ramaphosa was also looking for ways in which the government could accelerate humanitarian aid. "The President as well as the minister of international relations will remain engaged with various stakeholders and will remain engaged in discussing ways in which, A, we can accelerate access to humanitarian aid, B, we can revive that peace process as soon as possible."

