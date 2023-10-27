Ramaphosa to lead oversight visit to embattled Emfuleni Municipality - SABC News

This has led to the Water and Sanitation Department intervening in upgrading critical bulk pipelines and pump station infrastructure.

The President will also visit the area’s waste water treatment plant and highway pump stations before meeting with stakeholders. Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Thembi Nkadimeng, says there are serious problems in the municipality.

In a statement, the Presidency says Ramaphosa’s visit to Emfuleni will be undertaken within the context of the District Development Model, which aims to improve cooperative governance through integrated intergovernmental planning and budgeting.In a report released in March, the office of the Auditor-General (AG) said the Gauteng government’s partial intervention in Emfuleni had not benefitted the community. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: SABC News Online »

Steenhuisen criticises Enoch Mgijima Municipality's wrong priorities - SABC NewsDA's Steenhuisen criticised the Enoch Mgijima Local municipality for wrong priorities. Read more ⮕

‘Official state visit’ to watch Rugby World Cup final kicks up Theewaterskloof Municipality funding spatTwo senior Theewaterskloof Municipality officials are headed to RWC final, but questions have been raised about funding and the real reason behind the trip. Read more ⮕

DA will help ANC reclaim Mpumalanga's only non-ANC-led municipalityDA will help ANC reclaim Mpumalanga's only non-ANC-led municipality Read more ⮕

DA will help ANC reclaim Mpumalanga's only non-ANC-led municipalityDA will help ANC reclaim Mpumalanga's only non-ANC-led municipality Read more ⮕

Dodgy MultiChoice deal back in the spotlightFormer SABC board member Mathatha Tsedu provided further details about a controversial contract between the SABC and MultiChoice. Read more ⮕

ANC Limpopo to replace three mayors in three municipalities - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,No changes are expected in the Collins Chabane Municipality. Read more ⮕