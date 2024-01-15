Amazon to Establish African Headquarters in South Africa

For many decades, South Africa has positioned itself as a leading investment and trade destination for global multinationals looking to enter African markets or expand their operations across the continent. Amazon is the latest multinational that plans to set up shop in South Africa, with plans to build its African headquarters in Cape Town and launch an online marketplace in the country in 2024.





