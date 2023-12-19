Former South African President Jacob Zuma to Boycott ANC in Upcoming Election

By announcing he will not vote or campaign for South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) in next year's general election, former president Jacob Zuma is seeking to portray himself as its saviour. This might seem a contradiction in terms, but the strategy appears clear from his words, including the highly personal attack on his successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Many South Africans see Mr Zuma as representing what is wrong with the recent past, and with having tainted the ANC by presiding over widespread corruption in government. He is a highly divisive figure, dismissed by many as sinister and irrelevant but loved by his supporters. His statement on Saturday highlighted social problems and divisions in South Africa which, for some, have never gone away. His intervention comes ahead of an election widely seen as the most competitive for the ANC since it first came to power nearly 30 years ago, following the end of the racist system of aparthei





