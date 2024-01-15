Amilcar Cabral's Message of Truth and Hard Work

In the Party directive, sent to comrades in 1965, Amilcar Cabral reminds his comrades who were fighting with him for the independence of Guinea and Cape Verde Islands that the people are not fighting for ideas, for the things in anyone’s head. The people were fighting to win material benefits, to live better and in peace, to see their lives go forward, to guarantee the future of their children.

This, we must never lose sight of; in fact, each day that passes by without getting our people in this direction, we must always lose sleep. But Cabral said something even more daring, something which those who remain in the shadow of the former liberation movement, the African National Congress (ANC), seem to have forgotten. Cabral said, “Tell no lies. Expose lies whenever they are told. Mask no difficulties, mistakes, failures.” But more importantly, he concluded by reminding us to claim no easy victories. The Provincial Chairperson of the ANC in the Northern Cape, Dr. Zamani Saul, would do well not to lie to our people, and not to claim easy victories





ewnupdates » / 🏆 30. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.