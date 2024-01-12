Amazon to Launch South African Marketplace in 2024

Amazon’s South African marketplace is launching in 2024, and there are several of its major strengths in other markets that it could leverage to gain a foothold in South Africa’s e-commerce space. The world’s biggest online retailer is one of the most valuable companies in the world and helped propel its founder, Jeff Bezos, to top the list of the world’s wealthiest people for several years.

Amazon’s highly recognisable brand gives it a boost to take on a market brimming with competition, such as Takealot, Bob Shop, TFG Group’s Bash, Walmart-backed Makro and Game, and many smaller niche players. South Africa’s biggest online retailer, Takealot, seems keenly aware of the threat Amazon poses to its business. Although the company is yet to post a profit, its parent recently revealed it is pumping more money into its local e-commerce operations. However, several e-commerce experts, including Bob Group managing director Andy Higgins, have said that Amazon has its work cut out in establishing a foothold in South Afric





