City of Cape Town Hosts Innovation Summit to Transform into Silicon Valley of Africa

City of Cape Town hosted an innovation summit aimed at curating discussions about how the city could be transformed into a thriving start-up ecosystem – how it could become the Silicon Valley of Africa. Some may argue that this will remain a pipe dream for many years to come, as South Africa continues to lag the rest of the world in its capacity to adopt the latest technological advancements.

Others would argue that this perceived lag actually opens up a broader range of opportunities for South African businesses. These conversations aim to focus on the fact that we could use this lag as an opportunity to expand the horizon of possibilities available to us, as we aim to build better systems, improve productivity and increase long-term profits. There are three fundamental skills every founder should cultivate when building a business in South Africa Drawing inspiration from the Silicon Valley model, where innovation thrives and entrepreneurs turn ground-breaking ideas into billion-dollar enterprises, South Africa's start-up ecosystem holds great promis





