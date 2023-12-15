16 Days of Activism against GBV Ends, but the Fight Continues

The 16 Days of Activism of No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign, which began on November 25, came to an end on December 10, but, according to experts, the scourge of GBV appears to be far from ending. Despite all the strong condemnation and awareness exercises to challenge attitudes to GBV during the campaign, it is expected that this ‘pandemic’ will, as usual, intensify over the festive season and continue into next year.

On account of that, the Family and Marriage Society of SA (Famsa) East Rand, an NPO committed to healthy family life, quality relationships and non-violence said the end of the activism period doesn't mean that we must now fold our hands about the matter. Famsa encourages all South Africans, including NGOs and the public and private institutions to keep fighting against GB





