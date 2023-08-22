Ramaphosa talks tough to men as country kicks off 16 Days of Activism

In Durban, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa launched the 'Raising a Boy Child' campaign, urging men to recognize that women are not possessions. This campaign aims to instill moral values and empower boys. Ramaphosa's speech was part of the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence and femicide.





