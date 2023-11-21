The Rise of Moonlighting Jobs: A Second Job to Make Ends Meet

Moonlighting is when a person has a second job, in addition to the regular employment that he or she has. Often, the second job is kept a secret from his or her regular employer. With the current cost-of-living crisis, it’s tempting, if not necessary, for most to have more than one source of income to keep their heads above water. Side hustles or gigs, as they're colloquially known by many middle-income earners, have increased over the years to augment income for lavish lifestyles.

But now, they seem to help households survive. However, contractual obligations can get you into trouble or, worse, fired if what you do on the side conflicts with your current job. This blunder is called moonlighting. International job search site Indeed defines moonlighting as a situation in which an employee works more than one job. It adds that usually, the employee has one full-time job and one part-time job, though some use the term to refer to any situation in which a person works for more than one company





