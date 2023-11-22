Calls for Reforms in West African Economic and Monetary Union

The 23rd Ordinary Summit of WAEMU Heads of State and Government took place in Abidjan, with calls for reforms in the West African Economic and Monetary Union. The union, which unites eight member countries, is facing divisions and tensions due to recent coups and sanctions.





TheAfricaReport » / 🏆 29. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ethiopia Set to Host the 2023 African Economic ConferencePress Release - The stage is now set for the 2023 African Economic Conference, jointly organized by the African Development Bank, the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

African Development Fund Approves $102.59 Million Grant for Government's Fiscal Consolidation and Economic Recovery ProgramPress Release - The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group has approved a $102.59 million grant in budget support to the Ghana government's Fiscal Consolidation and Economic Recovery Program, aimed at boosting recent fiscal consolidation and economic recovery reforms.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Africa Investment Forum Champions Sports As Key African Economic Growth SectorPress Release - BK Arena (formerly known as Kigali Arena until 2022) is the biggest indoor arena in East Africa. On May 24, 2022, the arena's name was changed to the BK Arena after a six-year sponsorship deal worth $8 million with Bank of Kigali. It hosts sports competitions as well as cultural events.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

AIF Champions Sports As Key African Economic Growth SectorSports will take center stage at the 2023 Africa Investment Forum Market Days from 8-10 November in Marrakech, Morocco. Since its inaugural event in 2018, Africa's premier investment platform has long showcased the vast potential of sports as a business on the continent.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South African Business Confidence Remains Low Amid Challenging Economic EnvironmentConfidence amongst South African business leaders remains incredibly low amid the challenging economic environment, which is likely to translate to slow economic growth and further strain on the economy for the remainder of the year.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

African Spelling Bee: South African team to compete in Addis AbabaAfrican Spelling Bee might help literacy campaign. The African Spelling Bee was inspired by the 2006 movie Akeelah and the Bee, this is according to Roger Dickinson, the founder of African Spelling Bee.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »