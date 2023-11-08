Caper Butter Sauce for Kingklip

Capers, butter, kingklip. That’s a ménage à trois worth plating up for a classy supper. A few chips on the side won’t harm., kingklip, flakes beautifully and, if cooked with care to be slightly underdone, can be a minor masterpiece of good eating. Kingklip well deserves being treated with respect, and a caper butter sauce is a splendid match for it.Melt ½ teaspoon butter in a frying pan on a moderately high heat.

When it foams, add the capers and sauté, stirring, until the capers crisp; just a couple of minutes. Add the lemon juice, thyme and garlic and cook on a low heat for 2 minutes, being watchful. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat while you cook the fish. Fry the kingklip in butter and a splash of olive oil, turning once, until cooked but slightly underdone in the middle. Any more than this and the fish risks becoming too dry. Serve with the sauce spooned on top.A pedant adds his R0.02 worth: So you start off the sauce with a half teaspoon of butter (this seems very little for a caper sauté?





dailymaverick » / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fantasy caper In Your Dreams is Prime Video's first scripted SA seriesFantasy caper In Your Dreams is Prime Video's first scripted SA series

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

| Drunk chicken with soya sauce and honeyRECIPE | Drunk chicken with soya sauce and honey

Source: gomagSA - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

Can I put barbeque sauce on my dog’s food?At outdoor parties, good food and dogs often go hand in hand, but not all human foods are safe for them. SO what about barbeque sauce?

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Actress spices Jozi up with homemade chilli sauceActress spices Jozi up with homemade chilli sauce

Source: Fin24 - 🏆 21. / 63 Read more »

Recipe of the day: Garlic Butter Lamb ChopsDuring chilly weather, you don't have to rely on takeout. What your body truly craves is a comforting homemade meal. Give this recipe a try.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

FUTURELIFE® LAUNCHES PEANUT BUTTER SMART FOOD™ EXPANDING CEREAL CATEGORY DOMINANCESouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews - 🏆 44. / 51 Read more »