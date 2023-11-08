Caper Butter Sauce for Kingklip

Capers, butter, kingklip. That’s a ménage à trois worth plating up for a classy supper. A few chips on the side won’t harm., kingklip, flakes beautifully and, if cooked with care to be slightly underdone, can be a minor masterpiece of good eating. Kingklip well deserves being treated with respect, and a caper butter sauce is a splendid match for it.Melt ½ teaspoon butter in a frying pan on a moderately high heat.
When it foams, add the capers and sauté, stirring, until the capers crisp; just a couple of minutes. Add the lemon juice, thyme and garlic and cook on a low heat for 2 minutes, being watchful. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat while you cook the fish. Fry the kingklip in butter and a splash of olive oil, turning once, until cooked but slightly underdone in the middle. Any more than this and the fish risks becoming too dry. Serve with the sauce spooned on top.A pedant adds his R0.02 worth: So you start off the sauce with a half teaspoon of butter (this seems very little for a caper sauté?
