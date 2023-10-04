SAP Africa and Partners Focus on Assisting Retailers in Transitioning to the Cloud

SAP Africa and its partners have reiterated their dedication to assisting retailers in transitioning to the cloud, aiming to expedite innovation, provide distinctive customer experiences and drive profitable growth. On 11 October, Cape Town was abuzz with energy, not because of the usual scenic attractions, but from a gathering of the minds that shape the retail industry across the African continent.

Hosted by SAP Africa and its partners, the event delved into the significant transformation that the retail sector is currently undergoing. In the current market landscape, customers are not only seeking value but also personalised experiences, enhanced convenience and more sustainable choices. Simultaneously, retailers face challenges such as cost volatility, supply chain disruptions and workforce shortages, creating a complex business environment for retailers.Participants from diverse retail segments such as grocery, fashion, DIY, departmental stores and general merchandise converged under one roo





TechCentral » / 🏆 8. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SAP Partners with Microsoft to Deliver RISE with SAP to Africa - IT News Africa | Business Technology, Telecoms and Startup NewsSAP Africa and Microsoft join forces to bring RISE with SAP to customers globally, including in Africa. RISE with SAP offers..

Source: ITNewsAfrica - 🏆 27. / 59 Read more »

Francophone Africa coups focus on pension stability - The Africa Report.comHealth and pension rights have become a priority for African transitional authorities, who have recognised that social benefits are key to political stability.

Source: TheAfricaReport - 🏆 29. / 55 Read more »

SAP Turns Every Developer Into a Generative AI Developer at SAP TechEd in 2023South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews - 🏆 44. / 51 Read more »

Africa: Prosper Africa Coordinates 17 US Agencies to Help Boost Africa's Low Participation in AGOAThe root of the problem is that Africa is simply not producing enough goods that the US wants to buy.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Africa Fact of the Day: South Africa has Africa’s richest companiesAfrica Fact of the Day features the most wonderful and weird facts about the history and culture of the African Continent.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Africa: Pan-Africa Bean Research Alliance (PABRA) Wins Africa Food Prize 2023Press Release - The Pan-Africa Bean Research Alliance (PABRA) has been honored with the prestigious Africa Food Prize for 2023, recognizing their exceptional leadership in the development of numerous bean varieties that improve farm productivity and profitability, and meet increasing consumer demand. The announcement was made by Africa Food Prize Chairperson, and former Tanzania President Jakaya Kikwete during the AGRF2023 held in Tanzania.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »