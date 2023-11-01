Can I put barbeque sauce on my dog’s food?

Too much salt can be a problem for both humans and dogs. In dogs, excessive salt can lead to a life-threatening condition called salt toxicosis or hypernatremia. The safe amount of salt depends on your dog’s size. What’s harmless for a Great Dane might be problematic for a toy poodle.

