Mamelodi Sundowns Coach Calls for Focus on Personal Development to Tackle Gender-Based Violence

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena believes that South African football should focus on developing good human beings to tackle gender-based violence (GBV). He argues that if the same attention given to improving players on the field is given to their personal development, it would be a significant step in addressing GBV. This comes after a football player was convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.





