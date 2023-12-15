South Africa to Add 2 500MW of Nuclear Power by 2032

By 2032 or 2033, 2 500MW of nuclear power will come online in South Africa. The procurement process for this new nuclear energy has begun after years of delay. The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has signed off on it.





