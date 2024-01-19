Traumatic Brain Injury Linked to Cardiovascular Disease, Study Finds

The impact of traumatic brain injury (TBI) on neurologic and psychiatric function is well-established, but a growing body of research is pointing to unexpected medical sequalae, including cardiovascular disease (CVD). This study summarizes the investigation into the connection between TBI and CVD, highlighting the elevated risk of unfavorable cardiovascular outcomes for individuals with TBI.

The authors suggest that regular monitoring and implementing strategies to mitigate cardiovascular disease risk are crucial for healthcare practitioners





