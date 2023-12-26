Animal rights group urges SEC to investigate Elon Musk's claims about primate deaths at Neuralink

For the third time this year, the US Securities and Exchange Commission is being urged to investigate allegations of whether Elon Musk made misleading claims to investors about the deaths of primates used for research by Neuralink, his brain-chip startup. The latest claims center around his recent statements at the New York Times DealBook Summit that primates who died after implant surgeries were selected for experimentation because they were already close to death.

In a letter sent to federal regulators today, an animal rights advocacy and research group claims that Musk’s statements are inaccurate and amount to “possible securities fraud.” This marks the third letter to the SEC since late September requesting an investigation into Musk’s comments about Neuralink’s test subjects. Records related to Neuralink’s research reviewed by WIRED paint a complicated picture of the health of the monkeys used to develop the company’s brain-chip implants, which will soon be used in human trial





