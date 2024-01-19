Mother becomes full-time caregiver for son injured in Iraq

When Mary Tallouzi received the call that her younger son, Daniel Tallouzi, had suffered a traumatic brain injury while serving in the U.S. Army in Iraq, she dropped everything to become his full-time caregiver. In the hours after that call, she left a voicemail for her boss at State Farm Insurance — where she had worked for 17 years — then boarded a plane to be at his bedside in Landstuhl, Germany. Upon her arrival, Mary found Daniel hospitalized, in a coma, after an explosion on Sept.

25, 2006, had lodged shrapnel into his brain. Starting that first day in the hospital, Mary served as her son's primary caregiver, advocating to have him weaned off the medicines that were keeping him in a full coma, and eventually bringing Daniel home to care for him until he died on Feb. 28, 2009. Now Mary, who lives in Rio Rancho, N.M., works for the Wounded Warrior Project to advocate for other veterans and their family caregivers after being trained to tell her story to other community member





The release of Gypsy Rose Blanchard from prison has sparked renewed attention on a bizarre case that captivated true crime enthusiasts for years. Blanchard was convicted of persuading her online boyfriend to kill her abusive mother, who forced her to pretend to have serious illnesses. Blanchard's story gained national tabloid interest and became the subject of several documentary series.

