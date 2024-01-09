Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich faces injury setbacks

Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich (80) watches the action from the sidelines on Oct. 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos during week 6 of the NFL season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post)The Broncos’ talented tight end didn’t play a complete game this season. He injured his right hamstring in Week 1 and re-injured it in his return to action Week 6.

After his first day of practice late in the season, swelling in his foot cropped up and he didn’t see the field again. “Of course, it had to happen the week I was coming back to practice,” Dulcich said. “Just some weird swelling. I have, unfortunately, some bony feet and my cleat just irritated it in a really, kind of freaky way.Dulcich on Monday said he saw multiple specialists but has not had any surgery on his right hamstring, which has now been injured on at least four occasions since he was drafted in 2022.“The hamstring feels good and it was feeling good. I was stoked to come back to practice,” he sai





