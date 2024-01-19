Surgeons Successfully Attach Genetically Altered Pig Liver to Brain-Dead Patient

Surgeons at the University of Pennsylvania successfully attached a genetically altered pig liver to a brain-dead person and found that the organ functioned normally for 72 hours. This experiment is a step towards using pig organs to help patients with failing livers.





