HEAD TOPICS

Surgeons Successfully Attach Genetically Altered Pig Liver to Brain-Dead Patient

  • 📰 WIRED
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 14 sec. here
  • 8 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 30%
  • Publisher: 51%

Surgeons at the University of Pennsylvania announced today that they successfully attached a genetically altered pig liver to a brain-dead person and found that the organ functioned normally for 72 hours. The experiment represents a step toward using pig organs to help extremely ill patients with failing livers.

Surgeons, University Of Pennsylvania, Genetically Altered Pig Liver, Brain-Dead Person, Organ Function, Failing Livers

Surgeons at the University of Pennsylvania successfully attached a genetically altered pig liver to a brain-dead person and found that the organ functioned normally for 72 hours. This experiment is a step towards using pig organs to help patients with failing livers.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.