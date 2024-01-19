Apple introduces Vision Pro headset with facial scan requirement

Starting at $3,499 for the base model, which comes with 256GB of flash storage, the headset also comes in 512GB and 1TB versions for $3,699 and $3,899, respectively. For customers with vision that requires correction, the compatible Zeiss prescription inserts are $149. There are also “readers” optical inserts available for $99. While customers can finish ordering Vision Pro on desktop, they must start the process on a Face ID-equipped device.

The process for ordering the Apple Vision Pro online is quite a bit different than anything Apple has offered. While Apple sells other products with specific fits, like the Apple Watch, customers must use an iPhone or iPad with Face ID to order the Vision Pro because the Apple Store requires users to go through a facial scan before purchasing the Vision Pro.For what it’s worth,‘s experience trying this was a bit frustrating, but it did work after a couple of tries. Once the app confirms that your head is compatible with Vision Pro, the next step is a vision questionnair





