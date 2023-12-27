The Story Behind Lake View Cemetery Flood Control Dam

Amid the cemetery’s shrubs, monuments and gravestones, the 89-foot-high Lake View Cemetery Flood Control Dam protects lives and property from flooding in Cleveland’s East Side. The dam, built in 1978 at a cost of $6.3 million, spans the West Branch of Dugway Brook. This article explores the story behind this unique landmark.





