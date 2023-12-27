Detroit Pistons Extend Losing Streak to 27 Games

The Detroit Pistons have extended their losing streak to 27 games, making it the longest single-season streak in NBA history. They are now one loss away from tying the record for the longest losing streak of any kind in NBA history. The Boston Celtics are up next, and all signs point to the Pistons continuing their losing streak. This article takes a look at the longest losing streaks in U.S. sports history.





KIRO7Seattle » / 🏆 271. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LeBron James wants to own an NBA team in Las VegasLeBron James expresses his desire to own an NBA expansion team in Las Vegas after winning the MVP trophy of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

Climate campaigners vow to continue fighting against Mountain Valley PipelineFrontline climate campaigners express their determination to keep fighting against the Mountain Valley Pipeline after U.S. federal regulators allow the project to raise gas transportation rates and extend its construction timeline.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

Sean Payton Faces Criticism After Broncos' Loss to LionsSean Payton had a lot of explaining to do after the Denver Broncos' loss to the Detroit Lions on December 16. The Lions dominated the game and embarrassed the Broncos in every way possible. Payton, the Denver head coach's former mentee, surely deserved the defeat.

Source: denverwestword - 🏆 315. / 61 Read more »

Nonprofit Urges Town to Honor Bill Russell and Confront Its Troubled PastA local nonprofit is advocating for a permanent Bill Russell Day in the town of Reading, where the NBA great faced racism and bigotry. They want the town to acknowledge and reckon with its troubled past.

Source: WBUR - 🏆 274. / 63 Read more »

Climate campaigners vow to continue fighting against Mountain Valley PipelineFrontline climate campaigners express their determination to keep fighting against the Mountain Valley Pipeline after U.S. federal regulators allow the project to raise gas transportation rates and extend its construction timeline.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »