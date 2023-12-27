HEAD TOPICS

Ukraine Claims Airstrike on Russian Navy Ship in Crimea

Ukraine claims to have destroyed a Russian Navy tank landing ship in an airstrike in Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry confirms the ship was damaged.

Ukraine claimed to have carried out an airstrike in Crimea that destroyed a Russian Navy tank landing ship. Videos posted on social media showed large explosions in the Feodosia port. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the ship had been damaged in a Ukrainian attack.

