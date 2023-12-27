Ukraine Claims Airstrike on Russian Navy Ship in Crimea

Ukraine claimed to have carried out an airstrike in Crimea that destroyed a Russian Navy tank landing ship. Videos posted on social media showed large explosions in the Feodosia port. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the ship had been damaged in a Ukrainian attack.





