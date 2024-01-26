The Importance of Return of the Jedi in the Star Wars Legends Timeline

The year after Return of the Jedi is made particularly important by the Star Wars Legends timeline. Legends – formerly known as the Expanded Universe – is nearly as old as the Star Wars movies themselves, with various comic books and novels telling original stories shortly after the release of A New Hope (originally known simply as Star Wars).

The Expanded Universe was the official Star Wars canon until its Legends rebranding in 2014, which rendered it an alternate continuity, though it would often be used to inspire elements of the current canon. Many important Legends-era stories take place in the aftermath of Return of the Jedi, making the year particularly noteworthy. Since there are only six Skywalker saga movies in the Star Wars Legends timeline, Return of the Jedi is particularly important, as it serves as the saga’s ending. Darth Vader becomes Anakin Skywalker once more, Luke Skywalker completes his journey to Jedi Knighthood, and the sinister reign of Emperor Palpatine ends with his demis





screenrant » / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philadelphia Eagles Confirm Return of Head Coach Sirianni, Release Offensive Coordinator JohnsonThe Philadelphia Eagles have confirmed the return of head coach Nick Sirianni for a fourth year, but have released offensive coordinator Brian Johnson. Jalen Hurts expressed belief in franchise continuity and plans to fix everything and grow together.

Source: KIRO7Seattle - 🏆 271. / 63 Read more »

Palestinians return to destroyed homes in Gaza, uncertain about their futureDisplaced residents in Gaza return to their homes to find them destroyed and face an uncertain future.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Semifinalists Selected for Set! Contest in the Solar PrizeTwenty teams have been awarded cash prizes for their innovative solutions in the solar industry. The U.S. Department of Energy announced the semifinalists, who will continue advancing their concepts in the second phase of the prize. Additional cash prizes were awarded to teams that won the JEDI Contest and the Power Up Contest.

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

Trump Appeals Ruling Barring Him from BallotFormer President Donald Trump appeals a ruling by Maine's secretary of state and asks the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on his eligibility to return to the presidency.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Top Stories of 2023: A Trip Down Memory LaneRevisit some of the most-read stories of 2023 that captured curiosity, including Eva Longoria's planned return to San Antonio and the sale of Bill Miller downtown restaurants.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

The Legacy of the Selmer Mark VI SaxophoneThe Selmer Mark VI saxophone has been played by numerous jazz legends and continues to be highly regarded in the industry. Despite other good saxophone options available, the Mark VI's enduring preëminence remains a mystery.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »