The Importance of Return of the Jedi in the Star Wars Legends Timeline

The year after Return of the Jedi is made particularly important by the Star Wars Legends timeline. Legends – formerly known as the Expanded Universe – is nearly as old as the Star Wars movies themselves, with various comic books and novels telling original stories shortly after the release of A New Hope (originally known simply as Star Wars).
The Expanded Universe was the official Star Wars canon until its Legends rebranding in 2014, which rendered it an alternate continuity, though it would often be used to inspire elements of the current canon. Many important Legends-era stories take place in the aftermath of Return of the Jedi, making the year particularly noteworthy. Since there are only six Skywalker saga movies in the Star Wars Legends timeline, Return of the Jedi is particularly important, as it serves as the saga’s ending. Darth Vader becomes Anakin Skywalker once more, Luke Skywalker completes his journey to Jedi Knighthood, and the sinister reign of Emperor Palpatine ends with his demis
