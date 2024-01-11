Semifinalists Selected for Set! Contest in the Solar Prize

A new crop of semifinalists has been selected to move on to the Set! Contest in the. Twenty teams from across the country were awarded cash prizes for their innovative solutions for making the solar industry more efficient, cost-effective, and accessible to all. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the semifinalists on Thursday, Jan. 11. Each of the teams was awarded $50,000 to continue advancing their concept in the second phase of the prize.

In addition, four teams were awarded an additional $25,000 cash prize for winning the Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) Contest, which rewards impactful solutions that increase accessibility to solar energy among underserved communities. The optional JEDI Contest is available in all three phases of the Solar Prize. DOE also awarded $10,000 prizes to 10 teams through the Power Up Contest, a new contest in the Solar Prize designed to support new and diverse entrants to the solar industry. The teams were rewarded for submissions that showed strong potential but were not selected to move on to the Set! Contes





cleantechnica » / 🏆 565. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.