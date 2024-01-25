Philadelphia Eagles Confirm Return of Head Coach Sirianni, Release Offensive Coordinator Johnson

The Philadelphia Eagles have confirmed the return of head coach Nick Sirianni for a fourth year, but have released offensive coordinator Brian Johnson. Jalen Hurts expressed belief in franchise continuity and plans to fix everything and grow together.





KIRO7Seattle » / 🏆 271. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bill Belichick's Influence on the Philadelphia EaglesFormer New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has had a significant impact on the Philadelphia Eagles, serving as their biggest rivals and a model for success. His NFL legacy is complete with 333 wins and six Super Bowl victories.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Racist Incidents Plague Philadelphia SuburbsFamilies in the Philadelphia suburbs have been facing a series of racist incidents, similar to those experienced by families across the country. Students have been engaging in derogatory behavior towards their Asian and Black classmates, while teachers have been ignoring concerns raised by parents of color.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Nurses at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Reach New Contract AgreementThe nurses at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J., have reached a new contract agreement after a strike. The contract, which was approved by 88% of union members, will be in effect until January 30, 2026. The nurses are expected to return to work by January 1, 2024.

Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 269. / 63 Read more »

Best New Philly Restaurants and Holiday Gift RecommendationsCraig LaBan selects the top new restaurants in Philadelphia for end-of-year celebrations and suggests 40 bottles of agave-based spirits as holiday gifts.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

San Francisco 49ers Coach Faces Tough Decisions Ahead of PlayoffsSan Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan must decide whether to rest star players in Week 18 before the playoffs. The team has secured the No. 1 seed after beating Washington and watching Arizona upset Philadelphia. Shanahan is cautious about giving players time off, as it can lead to bad habits, but also acknowledges the opportunity for players to get healthy.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Medical Volunteers Denied Access to Provide Assistance at Chicago Migrant SheltersMedical volunteers say they’ve been denied access to providing medical assistance at the city’s migrant shelters. Mayor Brandon Johnson said he was unaware. The situation is raising questions about migrants’ access to health care and whether gaps may exist in the city of Chicago’s response to the crisis.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »