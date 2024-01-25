San Antonio Bars Offer Nonalcoholic 'Mocktail' Menus

Congratulations! You've nearly survived Dry January. We know it's been a challenge. On any given night in a San Antonio bar, you're likely to hear the siren song of 'Shots! Shots! Shots!' Passing up the mimosa while at brunch with friends, or that tempting margarita along with your order at your favorite Mexican restaurant — it's not easy. But you did it.
And it feels, at the very least, pretty OK, right? You're sleeping better, maybe a little more productive at work, and — seriously, do this right now — every time you check your bank account there's few more dollars sitting around without all those bar tabs. If you want to keep the sober momentum going or just incorporate a few more dry nights into your routine, it's easier than ever in San Antonio. Nonalcoholic 'mocktail' menus started appearing in area watering holes a few years back, and they are increasingly becoming year-round offerings at some establishment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
San Antonio City Councilman Marc Whyte Charged with DWISan Antonio City Councilman Marc Whyte, who replaced a council member involved in a DWI incident, has been charged with driving while intoxicated. Whyte was arrested after driving erratically and exhibiting signs of intoxication. He admitted to having consumed alcohol prior to driving.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »
Co-founder of San Antonio charter school resignsAsia Klekowicz, co-founder of The Gathering Place, a charter school in San Antonio, has announced her resignation as CEO and superintendent. This marks the school's sixth administrative resignation in four months.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Small Group Marches on Despite Cancellation of Martin Luther King Jr. March in San AntonioA small group of marchers in San Antonio continued their annual tradition of marching on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, despite the cancellation of the city's official march due to freezing precipitation. Participants made their way on MLK Drive, singing and waving to passing cars, determined to honor the civil rights leader.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: SAReport - 🏆 252. / 63 Read more »
Office Buildings in San Antonio Empty as Remote Work IncreasesOffice buildings in San Antonio experienced a surge in vacancy rates in 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing trend of remote work. The vacancy rate reached its highest point in the past decade, prompting companies to focus on leasing newer and more attractive office spaces to entice employees back to the workplace. The availability rate, which includes subleased spaces, was also high. While San Antonio's vacancy rates were lower than other cities, such as Austin, Houston, and Dallas, the increase was expected.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »