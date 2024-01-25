San Antonio Bars Offer Nonalcoholic 'Mocktail' Menus

Congratulations! You've nearly survived Dry January. We know it's been a challenge. On any given night in a San Antonio bar, you're likely to hear the siren song of 'Shots! Shots! Shots!' Passing up the mimosa while at brunch with friends, or that tempting margarita along with your order at your favorite Mexican restaurant — it's not easy. But you did it.

And it feels, at the very least, pretty OK, right? You're sleeping better, maybe a little more productive at work, and — seriously, do this right now — every time you check your bank account there's few more dollars sitting around without all those bar tabs. If you want to keep the sober momentum going or just incorporate a few more dry nights into your routine, it's easier than ever in San Antonio. Nonalcoholic 'mocktail' menus started appearing in area watering holes a few years back, and they are increasingly becoming year-round offerings at some establishment





ExpressNews » / 🏆 519. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Antonio City Councilman Marc Whyte Charged with DWISan Antonio City Councilman Marc Whyte, who replaced a council member involved in a DWI incident, has been charged with driving while intoxicated. Whyte was arrested after driving erratically and exhibiting signs of intoxication. He admitted to having consumed alcohol prior to driving.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

San Antonio Museums Thrive in 2023 with Exhibitions and Leadership ChangesSan Antonio museums had a busy 2023 highlighted by memorable exhibitions, leadership changes and new developments. The McNay Art Museum mounted the powerful “Womanish: Audacious, Courageous, Willful Art,” welcomed Matthew McLendon as director and CEO, and appointed Mia Lopez as its first ever curator of Latinx art. The San Antonio Museum of Art opened the era-spanning “American Made: Paintings and Sculpture from the DeMell Jacobsen Collection,” and promoted longtime force Jessica Powers to the role of chief curator. Meanwhile, the Linda Pace Foundation’s Ruby City inaugurated the timely “Water Ways,” named Rachel Mauldin manager of collections and exhibitions and celebrated the completion of its campus in tandem with the latest phase of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park.But perhaps more tangibly exciting for San Antonio art fans, all three institutions significantly amped up their collections — with their combined acquisitions ringing in at just under 700 works

Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »

Co-founder of San Antonio charter school resignsAsia Klekowicz, co-founder of The Gathering Place, a charter school in San Antonio, has announced her resignation as CEO and superintendent. This marks the school's sixth administrative resignation in four months.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Small Group Marches on Despite Cancellation of Martin Luther King Jr. March in San AntonioA small group of marchers in San Antonio continued their annual tradition of marching on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, despite the cancellation of the city's official march due to freezing precipitation. Participants made their way on MLK Drive, singing and waving to passing cars, determined to honor the civil rights leader.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

San Antonio City Council Votes to Censure Councilman Marc Whyte for DWI ChargeSan Antonio City Council voted 10-0 to censure Councilman Marc Whyte, who was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Whyte recused himself from the vote and expressed remorse for his actions. The blood alcohol test results are still pending.

Source: SAReport - 🏆 252. / 63 Read more »

Office Buildings in San Antonio Empty as Remote Work IncreasesOffice buildings in San Antonio experienced a surge in vacancy rates in 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing trend of remote work. The vacancy rate reached its highest point in the past decade, prompting companies to focus on leasing newer and more attractive office spaces to entice employees back to the workplace. The availability rate, which includes subleased spaces, was also high. While San Antonio's vacancy rates were lower than other cities, such as Austin, Houston, and Dallas, the increase was expected.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »