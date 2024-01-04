Medical Volunteers Denied Access to Provide Assistance at Chicago Migrant Shelters

Medical volunteers say they’ve been denied access to providing medical assistance at the city’s migrant shelters. Mayor Brandon Johnson said he was unaware.is raising questions about migrants’ access to health care and whether gaps may exist in the city of Chicago’s response to the crisis. Volunteers and those staying in the shelter say people are falling ill at the large temporary shelter on South Halsted.

While the cause of the child’s death remains unclear, the Chicago Fire Department confirmed that four other people – mostly children – were transported from the shelter with fevers on Monday. The Chicago Department of Public Health said the cause of the 5-year-old boy’s death was unclear, but that it was investigating and “responding to what is a deeply tragic occurrence.” Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weeklyIn a statement, a CDPH spokesman said that there also have been reported cases of chickenpox in both children and adults at the shelter at 2241





