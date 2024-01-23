Racist Incidents Plague Philadelphia Suburbs

In recent years, families across the Philadelphia suburbs have faced a barrage of racist incidents. Their experience echoes that of families across the country. Donte and Adrienne King leave Pennridge High School after attending the school board meeting on March 21, 2022. The couple has advocated for diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in the district. Some students reportedly derided the “slanty” eyes of their Asian classmates.

Others wielded the N-word as a weapon in school hallways and on school buses, in Snapchat conversations, and during school art projects. Still others responded to a lesson about Frederick Douglass by calling a Black classmate a slave., and the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School’s Advocacy for Racial and Civic Justice Clinic — Pennridge teachers ignored requests for meetings sent by parents of color worried about their children’s safet





PhillyInquirer » / 🏆 81. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.