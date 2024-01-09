Nurses at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Reach New Contract Agreement

The nurses at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J., have reached a new contract agreement after a strike. The contract, which was approved by 88% of union members, will be in effect until January 30, 2026. The nurses are expected to return to work by January 1, 2024.





