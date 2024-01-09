Nurses at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Reach New Contract Agreement

The nurses at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J., have reached a new contract agreement after a strike. The contract, which was approved by 88% of union members, will be in effect until January 30, 2026. The nurses are expected to return to work by January 1, 2024.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:
NYAmNews » / 🏆 269. in US
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.