Top Stories of 2023: A Trip Down Memory Lane

Perhaps by now you’ve read the top local headlines of the year — the stories that dominated the pages of the San Antonio Express-News and ExpressNews.com, a list carefully curated by the editors of this newspaper to tell the story of 2023. This is not that. Sometimes, the most-read stories do not line up with the most important news stories or — in the case of our most viral story this year — are not news at all.

So as you put away the Christmas tree and take the holiday lights down, take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of the stories that piqued your curiosity in 2023, from Eva Longoria’s planned return to San Antonio and the Ozempic craze to a Texas ranch half the size of Rhode Island. 23. Bill Miller seeks to sell downtown restaurants Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, a longtime staple in San Antonio fast food scene, is rapidly vacating the Center City, it appears. 22. S.A. company that armored vehicles reaches end of the line San Antonio-based Texas Armoring Cor





ExpressNews » / 🏆 519. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Google Reveals Top Trending Recipes of 2023, McDonald's Shake Takes the LeadGoogle has released its annual list of the year’s top trending searches, including the platform’s most searched recipes. The highest trending recipe of 2023 came from McDonald’s, with their limited-edition purple shake in honor of Grimace. The shake's flavor caused confusion and sparked discussions on social media.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »

Taylor Swift Makes History on 2023 Top Artists TallyTaylor Swift becomes the first act to finish at No. 1 in three distinct decades on the 2023 Top Artists tally. Adele and Swift are the only acts to achieve No. 1 successes on Top Artists three times each.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Get the Top Racial Equity Stories from Amsterdam NewsStay connected with Amsterdam News, the oldest continuously published Black newspaper, and get the top Racial Equity stories of the day. Sign up to receive their acclaimed newsletter Editorially Black!

Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 269. / 63 Read more »

2023 White House Holiday Decor UnveiledThe 2023 White House holiday decor was unveiled, aiming to inspire visitors to embrace the magic and joy of the season. The display includes Santa's sleigh, a working train, and a Gingerbread White House. It features 98 Christmas trees, 14,975 feet of ribbon, and over 142,425 holiday lights.

Source: fox7austin - 🏆 594. / 51 Read more »

Innovations that Affected Our World in 2023Popular Science selects honorees that exemplify the desire to improve people's lives in 2023. Opill is a shining example of urgent action in medicine during public health emergencies.

Source: PopSci - 🏆 298. / 63 Read more »

Fashion Insiders Share Their Best Purchases of 2023Bazaar editors reveal their personal It items and best purchases of the year, from fashion staples to home decor and luxury gifts.

Source: harpersbazaarus - 🏆 467. / 52 Read more »