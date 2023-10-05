Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Brandan DeNuccio is asking Mary Demasu-ay to marry him in the most awkward proposal in 90 Day Fiancé history. Brandan, a 23-year-old from Oregon, met the 23-year-old Mary on a dating app. Both the youngsters had been cheated on by their exes.

To make matters more complicated, Brandan and Mary are now pregnant with their first baby. As revealed in a preview for the next episode of The Other Way season 5, courtesy of People, Brandan proposes to Mary even before telling their families about their pregnancy. He takes her to what appears to be a storage space to ask her to be his wife.

Mary & Brandan's 90 Day Fiancé Relationship Explained “What’s that?” asks Mary, and Brandan tells her that “hopefully” if she says yes, then it's going to be her engagement ring. Mary has zero emotions on her face while watching Brandan fumble through his makeshift proposal. He pops the question to Mary while telling her he didn’t rehearse it at all. headtopics.com

Mary claimed she had baby fever. They were “humans,” she argued. She wanted to give her “all” to Brandan. Even he was confident about fathering a baby. It’s why they apparently started “trying” to get pregnant. Brandan did start having doubts when Mary took two pregnancy tests to confirm their baby’s arrival. At 23, they are both without jobs.

