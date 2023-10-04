Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT One Piece showrunner Matt Owens has offered a positive update on Jamie Lee Curtis' campaign to play Kureha in season 2. Kureha first appears in the manga's Drum Island Arc as a reclusive doctor the Straw Hats go to in order to help a sick Nami.
Speaking with Deadline, Owens revealed the team behind One Piece season 2 wants Curtis to portray Kureha. He revealed that, while the actors strike is preventing any negotiations from happening right now, there are plans to talk with Curtis about having a role in the show.
We have opportunities to stunt cast some roles, some rules that are very important, and it came out that Jamie Lee Curtis is a One Piece fan. As soon as she said that, we were like, okay, we have to try and get her on the show. What can we do? And Doctor Kureha, very luckily, is a character who is coming up in our story, and is someone who is perfect for Jamie Lee Curtis. headtopics.com
So we tried to start manifesting this dream of ours. After she won her Oscar, the writers room sent her a figure of Doctor Kureha with a nice note that said, 'Congratulations on your statue, here’s another one to put next to it. Hope to speak to you soon.
When she reposted that, it got a lot of fan interest, and I commented on it. We’re trying to manifest it. Yes, as of right now, SAG is still striking so there have not been real conversations. But as soon as there can be, I’m ready. I will take her out to dinner, we’ll talk about it. headtopics.com