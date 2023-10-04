Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary In season 2, Our Flag Means Death wastes no time introducing Zheng Yi Sao, a pirate queen with an incredible true story that puts the tale of Blackbeard to shame. Of course, the series is accustomed to pulling figures from the pages of history.

While Blackbeard, a.k.a. Ed Teach, and Stede are the couple at the series' center, other real-life pirates populate the first 10-episode season of Our Flag Means Death. Most memorably, Will Arnett plays Calico Jack, an old friend of Blackbeard's who encourages the captain to give in to his most reckless impulses.

When her husband died, Zheng Yi Sao stepped in to lead Cheng's fleet, cleverly outmaneuvering his heir apparent and lover, Cheung Po Tsai. According to Atlas Obscura, she commanded a staggering 1,800 ships and 80,000 men — numbers that make Blackbeard's four ships and 300 men pale in comparison.

What Zheng Yi Sao's Introduction Means For Our Flag Means Death S2's Story While it's not known if the showrunners have mapped out Zheng Yi Sao's story into Our Flag Means Death season 3, it is clear that the pirate queen will play a crucial role in the second season. Zheng Yi Sao is most well-remembered for commanding a massive fleet.

