SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The three-episode Our Flag Means Death season 2 premiere on Max is packed with all the humor, heartbreak, and high-seas misadventures that made the first installment such a hit in 2022.

A Heartbroken Ed Reverts To His Blackbeard Ways While Stede is turning his heartbreak and hardship into action, Ed isn't handling the separation so well. Instead of being driven by purpose, he's compelled by his off-the-handle emotions and reverts back to his Kraken persona.

Ed’s Crew Calls Their Toxic Workplace Into Question After Izzy encourages them to dump loads of loot from the Revenge just so they can plunder more, Blackbeard's crew starts to speak up about what's happening aboard the ship. "We think you’re in an unhealthy relationship with Blackbeard," Jim (Vico Ortiz) tells Izzy. But that's not the only friction point. headtopics.com

Frenchie & Nathaniel Buttons Get New Roles After Ed shoots Izzy, he makes Frenchie (Joel Fry) his new first mate. Unwilling to be the next one in the line of fire, he tries to talk down his credentials. But the ever-unhinged, heartbroken Ed demands the appointment and Frenchie has no choice but to accept.

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Patrick Stewart reveals which classic episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation remains his favorite Star Trek story.

'Always Keeps Its 16-Bit Heart In The Right Place' - Pixel Ripped 1995 PSVR2 ReviewScreen Rant's Pixel Ripped 1995 review.

I Would Feel Too Greedy If I Didn't Share These 20 Target ProductsWhen you see something you gotta say something.

Random Reader Rant and/or Revelphoto by LaTur You can talk about whatever is on your mind – quality of life issues, a beautiful tree you spotted, scuttlebutt, or any random questions/thoughts you may have. But please no personal attacks and no need to correct people’s grammar. This is a place to vent and/or celebrate things about daily life in

Random Reader Rant and/or Revelphoto by Lee M.. You can talk about whatever is on your mind – quality of life issues, a beautiful tree you spotted, scuttlebutt, or any random questions/thoughts you may have. But please no personal attacks and no need to correct people’s grammar. This is a place to vent and/or celebrate things about daily life

Right-Wing Brit Broadcaster Arrested Over Rumble RantLaurence Fox’s arrest comes after he was suspended from a TV network for an unrelated, on-air sexist tirade.