Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT All three shows within the One Chicago franchise have officially re-opened their writers' rooms following the end of the Writers Guild of America's (WGA) strike.

As reported by Deadline, the writers' rooms for the One Chicago shows have re-opened following the end of the WGA strike. This means Chicago Fire season 12, Chicago P.D. season 11, and Chicago Med season 9 have all resumed writing and are one step closer to returning to the air.

When Will The One Chicago Shows Return? Previously, the One Chicago shows always premiered new episodes during the fall TV season. However, it has been quite clear for a while that the shows won't make their usual release dates this year. Even though the writing is back on, the SAG-AFTRA strike will prevent filming from getting underway. headtopics.com

Insiders estimated Chicago Fire and its spinoffs' returns in the days leading up to the WGA securing a deal with the AMPTP. While they acknowledged that many factors could impact the timeline, they correctly predicted that writers' rooms would be open by early October. From there, they predicted One Chicago shows could be released as early as March 2024.

