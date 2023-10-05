Where to Watch Frasier: Inside the Series Special

Nearly 20 years after Frasier went off-air, those tossed salads and scrambled eggs are callin' again. Kelsey Grammer returns to the Emmy-winning role he originated on Cheers and reprised for 11 seasons of his spin-off in the Frasier revival, premiering Thursday, October 12th, on Paramount+.

Ahead of the Frasier series premiere, Paramount+ will release a special giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the new series, featuring interviews with the cast and creators. (Cast interviews were recorded before the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike.) Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier hosts the half-hour special.

Frasier: Inside the Series will premiere Friday, October 6th, on Paramount+, the Paramount+ YouTube channel and Facebook pages, and free streaming services Pluto TV and Mixible. The special will air the next day, Saturday, October 7th, on select CBS stations nationwide (check local listings for air times). headtopics.com

Frasier was filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los AngelesPer the official logline, Frasier follows the former radio psychiatrist"in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.

