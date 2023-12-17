Panama's Copper Mine Closure Threatens Global Copper Market

Until recently, the broad consensus among forecasters was that copper would enjoy a comfortable surplus for the next few years, before tightening sharply later in the decade as supply struggles to keep up with surging demand for the energy transition.

The expectation for a looser market in the near term has been reflected in copper prices, which drifted sideways for most of this year, while inventory levels on the London Metal Exchange bounced back from perilously low levels to hit a two-year high last month. In early October, the International Copper Study Group said it expects a surplus of 467,000 tons next year — its largest forecast for a glut since 2014.Now, the news that Panama intends to shut down one of the world’s biggest and newest copper mines threatens to disrupt that trajectory. Copper prices have risen about 6% since the protests erupted in Panama, and touched a 10-week high earlier on Wednesday before retreating.First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s $10 billion Cobre Panama operation produces about





mining » / 🏆 449. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leonardo DiCaprio Joins Activists in Demanding Shutdown of Panama Copper MineHollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has joined Panamanian activists in demanding the shutdown of First Quantum Mineral's Cobre Panamá copper mine. They are concerned about the potential environmental impacts and want the government to repeal the law granting mining rights. DiCaprio praised the people of Panama for defending nature and urged the Supreme Court to declare the project unconstitutional.

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

Salt Lake City Elementary Schools Face Potential ClosureFour elementary schools in Salt Lake City may shut down next year, leaving teachers uncertain about their future. The district is currently considering the closures and will make a final decision in January.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »

Closure of Labor and Delivery Department Leaves Alabama Community Without Birthing HospitalThe labor and delivery department at Monroe County Hospital in Alabama has closed, leaving the community without a birthing hospital. Pregnant women in the county will now have to travel long distances for the nearest option. This closure adds to the growing list of hospitals in Alabama that have recently closed their labor and delivery units.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Commuters Turn to Public Transit Amid Freeway Closure in Los AngelesPreliminary data suggests that the closure of the freeway may have prompted more motorists to use public transit to avoid the traffic headache created in downtown Los Angeles after a fire erupted under the 10's overpass at Alameda Street.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Saskatoon Listed as One of the Top Cities for Investment Real EstateSaskatoon has been listed as the fourth best city in Western Canada to buy investment real estate, according to Western Investor magazine. The city's steady demand, affordable prices, and potential returns in retail, multi-family, and industrial real estate were cited as reasons for its inclusion. Additionally, Saskatchewan is expected to experience two percent growth in GDP next year, with strength in agriculture and mining sectors. The recently started BHP Jansen mine, the largest potash mine in the world, is also expected to create 2,500 jobs in the area.

Source: TheStarPhoenix - 🏆 253. / 63 Read more »

Kaladi Brothers Coffee to Close Downtown Location Due to Safety ConcernsKaladi Brothers Coffee has announced the closure of its downtown location at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts, citing safety issues. The closure comes after 18 years of operation and the recent opening of another shop nearby.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »