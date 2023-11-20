Leonardo DiCaprio Joins Activists in Demanding Shutdown of Panama Copper Mine

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has joined Panamanian activists in demanding the shutdown of First Quantum Mineral's Cobre Panamá copper mine. They are concerned about the potential environmental impacts and want the government to repeal the law granting mining rights. DiCaprio praised the people of Panama for defending nature and urged the Supreme Court to declare the project unconstitutional.





