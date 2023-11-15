Commuters Turn to Public Transit Amid Freeway Closure in Los Angeles

Caprice 'Kip' Harper, an archaeologist for the state, opted for a 50-minute commute on the Metro's A line train from Pasadena to downtown L.A. to participate in a strike held by California state scientists calling for more pay. Preliminary data suggests that the closure of the freeway may have prompted more motorists to use public transit to avoid the traffic headache created in downtown Los Angeles after a fire erupted under the 10's overpass at Alameda Street.





🏆 11. latimes » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Los Angeles Commuters Face Delays and Stress After Major Freeway ClosureLos Angeles commuters were tested Monday after a massive weekend fire forced the indefinite closure of Interstate 10, one of the city’s major traffic arteries. Mayor Karen Bass described the situation as a “crisis” for a city already notorious for its traffic woes. She urged travelers to prepare for delays and plan alternative routes while the interstate remains shut down in both directions near Alameda Street in the city’s downtown area.

Source: CNN - 🏆 11. / 81,9 Read more »

Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers Line MovementLos Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Covers - 🏆 11. / 81,9 Read more »

Los Angeles vs Los Angeles Stats & Past Results - NBA Game on November 01, 2023Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Covers - 🏆 11. / 81,9 Read more »

Los Angeles visits Orlando following overtime win against Los AngelesLos Angeles visits the Orlando Magic after the Lakers took down the Los Angeles Clippers 130-125 in overtime. Saturday's game is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Lakers won the last matchup 106-103. Orlando is 1-0 at home, and Los Angeles is 0-2 on the road.

Source: AP - 🏆 11. / 81,9 Read more »

One killed in wrong-way crash on freeway in downtown Los AngelesOne person was killed and three people were injured early Thursday in a wrong-way crash on a freeway in downtown Los Angeles.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 11. / 81,9 Read more »

Los Angeles freeway heist: Watch robbers target victim in two-car operationThieves appear to have intentionally targeted the driver of an Alfa Romeo, using one car to push him off the road, and another as a getaway vehicle.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 11. / 81,9 Read more »